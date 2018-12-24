KIIT International School Celebrates 12th Annual Day

Bhubaneswar: KIIT International School— a fully residential, co-educational, private school located in Bhubaneswar— celebrated its 12th Annual Day ‘Kindle’ on Monday.

Addressing the students, KIIT & KISS President, Saswati Bal said, “Celebration of Annual Day of the School is special for each and every student.” Students should be disciplined and try to be a good human being, she added.

Gracing the event, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said that KIIT International School has always been giving importance on student-friendly teaching-learning process.

Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson of the School delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal presented the annual report of the School.

Eminent Swiss biotechnologist, Prof. Wolf-Dietrich Hardt also graces the annual event of the International school. Best students of the School were awarded on the occasion followed by a cultural programme.

Students of KIIT International School performed various cultural programmes including Go Green, Klassyhoppers, Mahasweta, Groovy Dancers, Christmas Kickoff, Symphony, Devils Rule, Musical Harmony, Pashani Ra Chhanda, Serene Amalgamation, Janshi ki Rani, Electric Sliders, Liquid Smokers, Moon Walkers, Synergy, The Rebel Force, The Lost Dynasty were most enjoyable.

On this occasion, the annual Souvenir ‘Carinae’ was released by the guests.