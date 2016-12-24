KIIT International celebrated the 10th Annual Day ceremony

Bhubaneswar: KIIT International School here in the city on Friday celebrated its 10th Annual Day Ceremony on the theme ‘Decade of Transcendence’ at its campus.

Considering the impact of environment hazards around the world and visualizing the importance of saving the environment, the school has taken up the initiative of planting 7000 saplings in and around the campus in the coming year.

Founder of the school Dr Achyuta Samant said that KIIT and KISS school has always focused towards a student friendly teaching and learning process. School Chairperson Monalisa Bal delivered the welcome address while Principal Sanjay Suar presented the annual report of the school.

Best students of the school were awarded on the occasion followed with various cultural programmes by the students of the school.