Headlines

KIIT celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with Rahul Bose, actor and activist delivering the Foundation Day lecture on Friday.

INAE Satish Dhawan Chair of Engineering Eminence, CSIR-NAL and General Aeronautics Pvt Ltd Chairman Dr Kota Harinarayana, International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) present Prof Kakha Shengelia, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle Dr Santosh Kumar Kamila and Director of Postal Services, Bhubaneswar Rajendra Prasad Gupta were among others present here.

“It is incredible that over 55000 students are studying in KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). KISS is bringing about a transformation by educating underprivileged children, said Rahul Bose in his lecture. The institution has grown beyond words, remarked Bose, who visited the institute after a gap of 11 years.

Recounting his life experiences, he advised the students to “keep your head cool even if your heart is hot” and “under-promise and over deliver” to succeed in life.

A commemorative postal stamp was also released on the occasion Dr Santosh Kumar Kamila, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle

Dr. Kota Harinarayana highlighted Odisha’s high potential in the development of rare earth industry. The State has rich deposits of rare earth minerals, a special class of 17 elements that have extensive uses across various industries including computer and IT, clean energy systems and healthcare, he informed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.9K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
1.1K
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
sex racket sex racket
839
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
To Top