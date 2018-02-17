KIIT celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with Rahul Bose, actor and activist delivering the Foundation Day lecture on Friday.

INAE Satish Dhawan Chair of Engineering Eminence, CSIR-NAL and General Aeronautics Pvt Ltd Chairman Dr Kota Harinarayana, International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) present Prof Kakha Shengelia, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle Dr Santosh Kumar Kamila and Director of Postal Services, Bhubaneswar Rajendra Prasad Gupta were among others present here.

“It is incredible that over 55000 students are studying in KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). KISS is bringing about a transformation by educating underprivileged children, said Rahul Bose in his lecture. The institution has grown beyond words, remarked Bose, who visited the institute after a gap of 11 years.

Recounting his life experiences, he advised the students to “keep your head cool even if your heart is hot” and “under-promise and over deliver” to succeed in life.

A commemorative postal stamp was also released on the occasion Dr Santosh Kumar Kamila, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle

Dr. Kota Harinarayana highlighted Odisha’s high potential in the development of rare earth industry. The State has rich deposits of rare earth minerals, a special class of 17 elements that have extensive uses across various industries including computer and IT, clean energy systems and healthcare, he informed.