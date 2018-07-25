Kidnapped youth rescued in critical condition in Pipili

Puri: Pipili police on Wednesday rescued a youth in a critical condition from in front of Dena Bank at Daisipatna of Jhinkirimala here in Puri district.

The victim was allegedly abducted from Patrapada area in Bhubaneswar by a group of miscreants on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Nrusingha Sahu of Unit-VIII area in Bhubaneswar, was admitted to Capital Hospital with critical knife injuries.

According to sources, Sahu along with his friends had gone to a hotel for dinner in Patrapara area on Tuesday night. While having dinner, he entered into a heated argument with a group of four youths.

Angry over the quarrel, the miscreants forcibly took Sahu into a car. His friends had lodged a complaint at Tamando police station in this regard.

Some locals spotted the body of the youth this morning and contacted Pipili police. The police found some injury marks on his body inflicted by knife or any other sharp-edged weapon.

The police suspect the miscreants thrashed the victim and later dumped him at the secluded place before fleeing.