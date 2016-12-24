Crime

Kidnap bid foiled at Bhubaneswar Airport

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: A kidnapping bid by three youths was foiled at the Bhubaneswar Airport Terminal 2 today after the victim shouted for help and police rushed in. The victim had arrived in the city from Delhi.

At around 12 noon, three youths were seen taking away a man forcibly, pushing him out of the terminal exit. When the man shouted for help, the airport security rushed in after which the youths left him and ran away.

The rescued man said he was being forced by the three youths who were local but were following him from Delhi and travelled along with him after becoming friends with him. “They know that I belong to a well-to-do family and were trying to kidnap me,” he alleged.

Police said they are looking into the matter.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

smartphones smartphones
7.5K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
6.6K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
Vodafone 4G Vodafone 4G
2.3K
Business

Vodafone launches 4G services in state
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.2K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
violence during bandh violence during bandh
2.1K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar Bandh: BJD workers beat BJP picketers
To Top