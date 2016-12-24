Kidnap bid foiled at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: A kidnapping bid by three youths was foiled at the Bhubaneswar Airport Terminal 2 today after the victim shouted for help and police rushed in. The victim had arrived in the city from Delhi.

At around 12 noon, three youths were seen taking away a man forcibly, pushing him out of the terminal exit. When the man shouted for help, the airport security rushed in after which the youths left him and ran away.

The rescued man said he was being forced by the three youths who were local but were following him from Delhi and travelled along with him after becoming friends with him. “They know that I belong to a well-to-do family and were trying to kidnap me,” he alleged.

Police said they are looking into the matter.