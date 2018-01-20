Khurda lady teacher murder: Accused arrested from Jatni

Khurda: In a major breakthrough in the spine-chilling murder case of lady teacher Anjali Dehury at Badapokharia village in the district, the police arrested a youth from Jatni in this connection.

The accused identified as Kunu Jena who was staying at his brother in law’s residence in the village had fled to Gujarat soon after committing the crime on January 4, police said.

“Jena had beaten the lady teacher to death after she caught him in a compromising state with a minor girl in the village. The minor girl is stated to be his relative”, said police sources.

Although Jena had begged Anjali for not disclosing the matter to anyone, she warned to expose his immoral act. Eventually, the accused killed her to conceal the heinous act.

“We found a witness in this murder case. He had witnessed the accused near the crime scene a few minutes before the murder. The accused had fled to Gujarat. We arrested him and he confessed to have committed the crime,” said a police official.

Anjali, a resident of Kantabada village under Begunia was beaten up to death in an agricultural field in the way between her house and school on January 4 this year.