Kharif paddy procurement deadline extends to April 30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has extended Kharif paddy procurement deadline to April 30 following approval from the Centre.

Paddy procurement is continuing in most of the districts while in Kandhamal the process will begin from, next week, Joint Director of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department Bijay Kumar Prusty said.

This year paddy procurement has increased by a margin of 5 per cent. About 17.45 lakh tonne of paddy worth Rs 2,562 crore has been procured from 29 districts so far. Out of that Rs 2,021 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts.

As of now procurement is underway at 1775 cooperative societies and 2243 mandis across the state.

The procurement process begun from November 15 and was due to end by March. Notably the government had previously set the target of 30 lakh tonne paddy procurement during 2016-17 Kharif season.