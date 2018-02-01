New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented Union Budget for the year 2018-19 in Parliament.
The budget is largely focused on uplift of the agricultural sector, along with major push to healthcare and education sectors in the country.
Key highlights of Union Budget 2018……..
- No change in personal income tax rates for salaried class.
- Rs 7.5 lakh per senior citizen limit for investment in interest-bearing LIC schemes doubled to Rs 15 lakh.
- Govt’s health scheme to cover 10 crore poor families is world’s largest government-funded health protection scheme.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposes revising emoluments as per the following structure:
— Rs 5 lakh for the President of India
— Rs 4 lakh for the Vice President
— Rs 3.5 lakh for the Governors
- 5 lakh WiFi hotspots will be set up in rural areas to provide easy internet access.
- Govt announces Amrut program to focus on the water supply to all households in 500 cities. Water supply contracts for 494 projects worth Rs 19,428 core will be awarded.
- Government to contribute 12 per cent of EPF contribution for new employees in all sectors.
- Ujjwala scheme to amplify targets, will now provide 8 crore rural women free LPG connections.
- Agri-Market Development Fund with a corpus of 2000 crore to be set up for developing agricultural markets
- All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators. All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively.
- Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up; Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru.
- National Highways exceeding 9,000-km will be completed in 2018-19.
- 70 lakh new job opportunities will be created.
- Govt plans to construct 2 crore more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission.
- Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers.