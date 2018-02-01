Headlines

Key highlights of Union Budget 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
budget

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented Union Budget for the year 2018-19 in Parliament.

The budget is largely focused on uplift of the agricultural sector, along with major push to healthcare and education sectors in the country.

Key highlights of Union Budget 2018……..

  • No change in personal income tax rates for salaried class.
  • Rs 7.5 lakh per senior citizen limit for investment in interest-bearing LIC schemes doubled to Rs 15 lakh.
  • Govt’s health scheme to cover 10 crore poor families is world’s largest government-funded health protection scheme.
  • Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposes revising emoluments as per the following structure:

    — Rs 5 lakh for the President of India
    — Rs 4 lakh for the Vice President
    — Rs 3.5 lakh for the Governors

  • 5 lakh WiFi hotspots will be set up in rural areas to provide easy internet access.
  • Govt announces Amrut program to focus on the water supply to all households in 500 cities. Water supply contracts for 494 projects worth Rs 19,428 core will be awarded.
  • Government to contribute 12 per cent of EPF contribution for new employees in all sectors.
  • Ujjwala scheme to amplify targets, will now provide 8 crore rural women free LPG connections.
  • Agri-Market Development Fund with a corpus of 2000 crore to be set up for developing agricultural markets
  • All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators. All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively.
  • Also Read: All railways stations, trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively, says  Jaitley
  • Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up; Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru.
  • National Highways exceeding 9,000-km will be completed in 2018-19.
  • 70 lakh new job opportunities will be created.
  • Govt plans to construct 2 crore more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission.
  • Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

rape rape
917
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
gang raped gang raped
912
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
851
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top