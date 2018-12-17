Kesari: Akshay-Parineeti wrap up shooting; share first look

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have finally wrapped up the shooting for their upcoming film Kesari which is three months away from the release.

Akshay Kumar, who stars opposite Parineeti Chopra for the first time, shared the first look from the film on Monday.

Akshay twitted: “And it’s a wrap for #Kesari…a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March 2019.” Akshay usually chooses Independence Day and Republic day for his film’s releases but Kesari appears to be a March release now.

The war drama is a fictionalised representation of the epic Battle of Saragarhi fought in 1897 when 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Kesari, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, will hit the screens on March 21, next year.