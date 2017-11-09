Kerala solar scam: CM Vijayan tables judicial commission report in assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The judicial commission report related to solar scam case against former chief minister Oommen Chandy along with his personal staff has been tabled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in the state assembly.

According to the report, Chandy and his staff members – Tenny Joppen, Jikkumon Jacob and gunman Salim Raj – had allegedly helped the prime accused in the solar scam, Saritha S Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, cheat the clients.

It also states that then Home Minister T Radhakrishnan made all efforts to ensure that Chandy is extricated from all the criminal liability.

The solar scam took place in 2013 when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chandy was in power.

On October 11, Vijayan directed an enquiry against Chandy and others in connection with the case.

The chief minister’s directive came days after the Commission headed by Justice G Sivarajan, which probed the multi-crore scam, submitted its final report to him.

The case relates to swindling of lakhs from several people by Sarith and her live-in partner Biju Radhakrishnan after promising to set up solar panels.