Kerala set to raise legal age for drinking from 21 to 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has propagated an ordinance to make amendments in the Abkari Act to raise the age limit for consumption of alcohol from 21 to 23 years.

Yesterday, the ordinance was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A recommendation would be made to the Governor, Justice P Sathasivam, to issue the ordinance, an official release said. The cabinet also decided to enlarge the powers of the State Women’s Commission by making necessary changes in the relevant law, the release said.

Earlier, the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) regime had adopted a pro-prohibitionist policy by shutting down bars and closing state-run liquor vending outlets to reduce the availability of legal liquor.