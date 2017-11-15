Kerala minister Thomas Chandy resigns

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cabinet minister Thomas Chandy has resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet today. This is the third minister to go from the Cabinet in 17 months.

The resignation of Chandy was handed over to the chief minister by NCP state president Peethambaran Master.

Chandy is accused of environmental violations in Kerala at a resort in Alappuzha, ‘Lake Palace Resort’, which he owns. He had filed a petition in the Kerala high court against a report filed by Alappuzha’s district collector, which detailed Chandy’s alleged violations.

A cabinet minister approaching a court against the state government – the district collector in this case – goes against the constitutional principle of collective responsibility of the cabinet, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday while dismissing Chandy’s petition.

Pressure mounted on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to sack Thomas Chandy from his cabinet after CPI Minister boycotted cabinet meeting in protest against tainted Transport Minister Thomas Chandy attending the cabinet meeting.