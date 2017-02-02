Kerala medical student chased and set on fire by ex-boyfriend

Kottayam: In a tragic incident, a medical student in Kerala’s Kottayam died on Wednesday after she was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

20-year old Laxmi was sitting in a classroom with a few other students when a young man barged in and poured petrol on her and himself.

Laxmi, who was studying physiotherapy at the School of Medical Education, had suffered nearly 65 per cent burns. They had been in a relationship, say the police.

Adarsh, an ex-student of the college, was allegedly furious at Laxmi for breaking up with him, sources said.