Kerala HC lifts lifetime ban imposed by BCCI on cricketer Sreesanth

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lift the lifetime ban on cricketer S Sreesanth that was imposed on the basis of spot-fixing charges against him.

The court issued the order after considering a petition filed by the cricketer in March challenging BCCI’s decision not to lift the ban despite a Delhi court exonerating him in 2015.

The ban was imposed by BCCI on the allegation of spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI suspended him from the team and ordered an enquiry following his arrest by Delhi police in May 2013, the petition had said.

