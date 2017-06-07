Kerala CPI MLA faces backlash over daughter’s luxury wedding

Thiruvananthapuram: The wedding of Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold went viral.

The wedding took place in Thrissur on Sunday. The issue has also made its way to the party’s discussion board.

The wedding picture shows the bride was covered with gold.

Now, the party is seeking explanation regarding the matter as the wedding came up quite closely after her colleague in the state and former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran raised the issue of extravagant marriages in the state and sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to curb ostentatious weddings.

Gopi is a two-time Communist Party of India (CPI) legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district.