Kerala BJP calls for bandh in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Trivandrum: Kerala BJP has called for bandh in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in protest against police action on Sabarimala issue.

Reports said the Kerala state assembly was also adjourned Monday following the opposition protesting against the imposition of Section 144 in Sabarimala.

The Pathanamthitta district administration has extended the duration of Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code till December 12 midnight.

District officials said areas of Sabarimala, Elavungal, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) and Pamba will be under constant vigilance by the police till Wednesday.

The police have arrested BJP leaders, including state vice-president N Shivarajan, for violating orders at Nilakkal.

A three member monitoring committee had earlier gone to the Nilakkal base camp and Sabarimala to take stock of the situation.

The committee was set up by Kerala high court following complaints of inadequate facilities at the hill top shrine.