Kerala: 20 injured as KSRTC bus overturns at Vamanapuram

Kerala: At least 20 passengers were injured when the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling overturned at Karette junction near Vamanapuram in Kerala on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the KSRTC fast passenger bus belonging to Kaniyapuram depot was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kilimanoor when the mishap happened. The bus careened off the road and then overturned when the driver applied brakes in order to avert a collision with a two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction.

The two-wheeler was driven by a woman and had a child riding pillion. The local people immediately pulled out passengers and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. As per medical sources, nobody suffered serious injuries.

Thirteen injured passengers have been admitted to Gokulam Medical College in Venjaramoodu while the rest are being treated at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.