Kendrapara four-year-old girl rape accused arrested

Kendrapara: Police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Rajkanika in Kendrapara district.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Nayak (45), relative elder brother of the victim’s father.

Police said the incident took place on April 24, but the matter came to the light after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint at Rajkanika police station on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the accused had come to the victim’s house when she was with her grandmother. He then took the four-year-old to a nearby bamboo bush and raped her.

Police swung into action receiving the FIR and managed to nab the accused after conducting raids at different places in the district.