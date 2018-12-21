Kendrapara: Crorepati high school teacher in Vigilance dragnet

Kendrapara: Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted raids on the residence and office of a high school teacher in Kendrapara district for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused teacher identified as Ranjan Kumar Nayak is posted as an assistant teacher at Jamapada Government Girl’s High School.

The vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at four places including Nayak’s office room in the school, his residence, his in-laws’ house, and his brother-in-law’s house.

The officials so far detected moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.5 crores in the possession of Nayak and his family members. The figure is likely to go up as further search is underway.

While Nayak is likely to be arrested, the sources of his assets are being investigated, the officials said.