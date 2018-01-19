Kendrapara block workers meet Naveen against MP Baijayant Panda

Bhubaneswar: It seems a hurricane of protests is gathering strength against Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda as a day after Salepur block BJD workers met BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, many other Kendrapada block workers on Thursday met Naveen and accused the MP of neglecting the area.

The delegation of party activists led by Kendrapada block BJD Chairman Srikant Panda alleged that the Parliamentarian is not in touch with them and seldom looks into the problems of the area. They submitted a memorandum to the party supremo demanding action against the MP.

Naveen said he has received their memorandum and referred it to the party’s district observers, who would inquire into the complaints.

However, the MP’s office refuted the allegations by saying that he is among the MPs who spend most of the time in the constituency and allocated MPLAD funds as per the needs of the people.