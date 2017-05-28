Kendrapara Anganwadi worker in Vigilance net, assets of Rs 2.33cr unearthed

Kendrapara: Acting on a disproportionate case, the Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted raids on the office and houses of Kendrapara district’s Balabhadrapur Anganwadi worker Sailendri Dhal and detected assets worth Rs 2.33 crore.

The detected assets include 13 plots worth Rs 1.70 lakh, a triple-storied building of Rs 25 lakh insurance deposits of Rs 14 lakh, four cars and a scooter together of Rs 19 lakh, gold ornaments of Rs 83,000 and hard cash of Rs 2.40 lakh.

Dhal had joined as Anganwadi Worker in 2008 with monthly remuneration of Rs 4,500, which has been increased to Rs 6,500 now.

She has been allegedly amassing property worth crores of rupees by unlawfully selling porridge (Chhatua) which is provided under government scheme for feeding babies.