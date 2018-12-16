Kejriwal remembers Nirbhaya, pledges strong measures for women safety

National
By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday pledged to ensure a strong struggle for women safety.

Remembering  Nirbhaya, who was gang-raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi, he said despite hurdles strong measures have to be taken for safety of the women.

It may be recalled that six years ago on this day a brutal crime was committed in the history of Delhi. A 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped  and thrown out of a moving bus in the national capital. She later died in a hospital.

Kejriwal said the only way to keep the brave Nirbhaya alive in our minds is to ensure a strong struggle for women safety.

