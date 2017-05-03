Headlines

Kedarnath portals open from today: Modi as first devotee to visit shrine

Pragativadi News Service
Uttarakhand: After six months long winter break winter, all the portals of Kedarnath Temple are open from today (Wednesday). With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first devotee to visit the deity after opening of the portal.

Modi visited the sacred Himalayan shrine dedicated to lord Shiva on Wednesday morning, in a bullet proof jeep surrounded by his Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. Many people had thronged the site to welcome him. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Governor Krishna Kant Paul.

Sources said that he was seen to pay obeisance in front of the majestic idol of Lord Shiva for quite some time and did a ‘pradakshina’ after paying homage to the deity. Stepping out of the temple draped in red and gold silk, he was accompanied by the priest of the temple, who later presented him a miniature replica of the temple made of wood.

Modi after visiting has also tweeted informing that he has made a successful visit at the shrine.

As per sources, other itinerary of Modi includes inauguration of Patanjali Research Institute  at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, which has been scheduled to be conducted at 12 noon.

