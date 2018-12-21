KCR To Meet Naveen On Dec 23 Over Federal Front

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on December 23 to hold talks on forming a ‘Federal Front’ for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, the TRS Chief will reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening to meet his Odisha counterpart. After a night halt here, he will visit the Sun Temple in Konark and Srimandir in Puri and return to Bhubaneswar.

On Monday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief will call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. After a meeting with Banerjee, KCR will visit Kalimata Temple and leave for New Delhi.

The Telangana CM will also have separate meetings with former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

KCR will also make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will have meetings with some central ministers to discuss state-related issues.

According to a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, the TRS has engaged a special flight for one month.

Before meeting Patnaik, KCR will visit Vishakapatnam to meet Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Maharshi to seek his blessings who helped the chief minister in performing Raja Shyamala Yagam during elections.

KCR’s game plan is to form a non-Congress and non-BJP national level front but rivals accuse him of trying to divide anti-BJP vote under the pretext of this third front.

After getting a massive victory in early elections, KCR is in an upbeat mood and he is intensifying his efforts with a focus on the parliamentary elections in April-May 2019.