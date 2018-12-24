KCR meets Mamata for discussion on Federal Front

Kolkata: A day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

KCR on Monday was believed to have discussed with Mamata about the possibility of a Federal Front in view of the forthcoming general elections.

Mamata was one of the first opposition leaders Rao met when he had proposed the idea of an ‘alternative front’.

Sources said during his meeting with Patnaik, KCR had emphasised on a “dire need” for unification of regional parties to provide an alternative to the Congress and BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It is believed that both the chief ministers had a detailed discussion on national issues, including the need for better relationship among regional parties.

The Telangana Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi where he is expected to hold separate meetings with former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.