Kavita Krishnamurty enthralled the 11th evening of Toshali fair

Bhubaneswar: The 11th evening of the ongoing Toshali crafts fair was noticed with huge crowd thronging to experience the enchanting notes by the bollywood singer, Kavita Krishnamurthy on Sunday.

Starting the evening with the ‘Om Namah Shivaah’ song, later she captivated the large audience with other numbers including many bollywood songs.

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise department Principal Secretary LN Gupta as the Chief Guest of the evening honored the eminent singer with citation. State Handloom, Textiles & Handicraft Department Secretary Chitra Arumugam and others were present during the occasion.