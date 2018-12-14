Katikata Bazaar firing: Gangster Hyder’s son arrested

Cuttack: Police on Friday arrested three persons, including gangster Hyder’s son, in connection with the Katikata Bazaar firing, which claimed two lives and injured two others.

According to sources, Nischintakoili police has nabbed gangster SK Hyder’s son Sk Azharuddin and two others for their alleged involvement in the shooting that took place during a musical concert at Katikata Bazaar on November 21 night.

It may be mentioned here that Shaikh Imran (25) and Nityananda Mallik (30) of Parasailo village were killed in the shooting, while two others were critically injured in the attack.

The deceased Shaikh Imran entered into a verbal duel with an unidentified person which later turned violent after the man opened fire at Imran killing him on the spot. When others, present at the concert, approached towards the spot, the gunman opened fire at them injuring two of them.

Following the incident, Nischintakoili police launched a probe and arrested the suspects.