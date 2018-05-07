Kathua rape case: Supreme Court transfers Kathua gang-rape and murder case to Pathankot; rules out CBI probe

Kathua: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the Kathua gangrape and murder case from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot.

The family of the minor had earlier moved to Supreme Court requesting to transfer the case out of the Jammu and Kashmir in Chandigarh amid of threats and security.

The eight accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Kathua girl, including juvenile has approached the top court seeking a CBI probe into the case. The apex court on Monday ruled out CBI inquiry in the case.

During the hearing on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the Supreme Court that it was ready for a fair trial of Kathua gang-rape case in the state.

The state government also said it opposed the transfer of the case to another state. The court postponed the hearing for the case involving the juvenile accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. Chief Judicial Magistrate or CJM AS Langeh fixed the hearing for Tuesday, May 22.

According to the Crime Branch charge sheet, the juvenile had allegedly played a key role in the crime. The top court will next hear the case on July 9.