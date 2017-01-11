Kathajodi PH in woeful condition

Cuttack: The Kathajodi Passenger Halt (PH) on the East Coast Railway route here is in a dire need of renovation with many infrastructure problems inflicting difficulties for the passengers hoping up and down from this station.

While earlier 100 to 150 passengers used to hop the train but now a day’s 700 to 1K passengers are journeying from this station.

With more number of train stoppages, increasing passenger traffic is a good thing for the halt less amenities makes it woeful.

A derailed bogey that was a part of the accident last year at the PH is yet to be removed. For the convenience of the public there are stairs at only two places which makes mounting up to the halt a difficulty especially for old aged persons.

The most important thing is that a foot over bridge which has been under construction from last year is yet to be completed. Amid all this a second railway line has begun functioning from 2015. So passengers face lot of risks while crossing the lines from one platform to another.

Even the both side of the halt is filled with bushes so passengers have to go around another way to reach the main stairs which is more time consuming.

Notably, as many as 12 trains make stoppages at this halt on a daily basis. The halt lies on the route connecting important stations like Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal so passengers have lot of dependency on it.

This makes renovating the halt a prime task on part of the authorities.