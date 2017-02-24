Katha Deli Matha Chhuin new upcoming Odia movie

Bhubaneswar: Popular actors Avisekh Rath and Riya Dey starred new Odia film “Katha Deli Maatha Chhuin” was released on Thursday across the state.
The premier of the film was held at Sriya cine complex amidst the presence of the cast and crew of the movie.
The lead actors Avisekh, Riya, Aman and other character actors were present at the premier show. Besides music director Prem Anand who has directed all the five songs of the film had attended the show with singers Humane Sagar, Ashutosh and director Shailendra.
The film is a triangular love story in which the director has tried to show love is more important than money and wealth.
The director is hopeful that film will do well and attract odia cine lovers to the theatre. “We have tried to give the people of Odisha an honest film and are hopeful that audiences will love this love story that has a message for one and all,” said Shailendra.