Kashmir observed Republic Day events under tight security vigil

Srinagar: All Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, including the main event in Srinagar, passed off peacefully with thousands of security personnel deployed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley.

“The Republic Day functions at all district headquarters passed off peacefully,” a senior police officer said.

In the wake of a strike called by separatist groups, there was a complete clampdown in Kashmir. The separatists asked people observe January 26 as “Black Day”, prompting security forces to enforce curfew-like restrictions to prevent any protests.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended ahead of the day’s programmes. While blocking internet services has become routine on Republic Day, mobile phone services were snapped in all the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley after a long time to prevent security incidents.