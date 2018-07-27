Headlines

Karunanidhi’s health condition has improved, says Stalin

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi is recovering from a fever steadily and he is being treated at his home in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi about the DML patriarch’s health, and offered all help.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Stalin said, “There is good improvement in the health condition of Kalaignar. The infection has come down a lot.”

“Karunanidhi has overturned countless obstacles, failures and betrayals into accomplishments. Let’s follow his footsteps. Karunanidhi has spent 80 years in public life, 70 years in cinema and arts, 50 years as DMK Chief,” Mr Stalin tweeted. The fever is coming down, he added.

Mr Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

