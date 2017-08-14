Karti Chidambaram can’t travel abroad without joining investigation: SC

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, must join investigation in the corruption case in which he has been named, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The businessman, who is also a Congress member, should appear before the CBI for questioning and cannot travel abroad, the court said. The matter will be heard again on Friday.

Karti Chidambaram — who claims the allegations against him are politically motivated — had been summoned twice by the CBI for questioning, on May 18 and then on July 21. He had asked the agency for a reprieve, contending that he approached the Madras High Court challenging the case against him and the CBI should wait for the verdict.

Karti Chidambaram as an accused in connection with foreign investment clearances to a media company. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances to INX Media in 2008 for kickbacks.

Interestingly, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea controlled 50 percent INX Media.