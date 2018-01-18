Karni Sena defies SC order, vandalizes theatre in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar

Mumbai: Despite the Supreme Court’s order restricting states from issuing notifications and orders prohibiting exhibition of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmaavat’, Karni Sena, the fringe group that has been at the forefront has refused to back off.

Rajput Karni Sena chief at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra Singh, appealed social organisations across the country to make sure that the movie (Padmaavat) is not shown in cinema halls.

“I appeal to social organisations across the entire country, Padmavati nahi chalni chahiye. Film hall par janata curfew laga de (The movie should not be shown. Public should enforce a curfew at cinema halls),” Lokendra Singh declared soon after the apex court ticked off four state governments ruled by the BJP for refusing to screen the film.

Hours after Lokendra Singh’s comment, reports came from Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar that some people, who identified themselves as members of the local Karni Sena unit, vandalised a cinema hall.

The Supreme Court on Thursday morning told states that they could not ban the movie on grounds of risk to public order. “States cannot use their machinery to prohibit its exhibition citing risk to public order,” the apex court ordered.

The film was slated to release in December 2017, but will now hit the big screens on January 25.