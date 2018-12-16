Karnataka sugar factory blast: 6 dead, 5 injured

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident at least six persons were killed and five others critically injured following a blast in a boiler in Nirani Sugar factory at Mudhol in Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

The sugar factory is owned by BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani, reports said.

Reports said 10 people were working in the distillery unit of the sugar factory when the tragic incident occurred.

Media reports said the intensity of the blast was so powerful that it caused the collapse of the three-floor building. The collapse resulted in the death of 6 people, the reports said.