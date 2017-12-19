Karnataka is all set for next Modi-Rahul face-off

Bengaluru: The forthcoming Assembly election in Karnataka could be a game-changer for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

After success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP has expected to secure an easy victory in the next Assembly election in Karnataka, but the Congress is all set for to compete with BJP.

The BJP has retained Gujarat, but by a much lower margin of victory than last time, with the Congress posting its best result since 1985 in the state on Monday. The BJP crossed the majority mark at 92 seats but stopped one seat short of 100 in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Congress has narrowed the gap between the two parties, winning 80 seats, 19 more than last time.

So, Karnataka assembly election is also a big challenge for both parties.

Both parties, however, had kicked off their poll campaigns in Karnataka even before elections in Gujarat were announced.

Siddaramaiah-led Congress, under whose leadership the Assembly polls will be fought, is of the strong view that ‘Modi magic’ will not work in Karnataka.