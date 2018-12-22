Karnataka coalition ministry to be expanded today

Bengaluru: The six month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka will be expanded on Saturday.

Official sources said two ministers, Ramesh Jarkiholi (Municipal Administration) and R Shankar (Forest and Environment) are likely to be dropped from the cabinet.

New ministers would be sworn in at 5.20 pm by Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan, the sources said.

A statement said Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah, Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur are likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

Sources said the names were cleared by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress president, it is reported, after meeting party General Secretary in charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, CLP leader Siddarmaiah, Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had given the go-ahead on Friday night.