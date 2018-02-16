Headlines

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present 13th state budget

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his 13th budget as well as the 6th budget of the present Congress Government on Friday. He will also gain the distinction of presenting a budget which will cross the Rs. 2 lakh crore mark.

With the state all set to go to assembly polls in the next few months, many are expecting a please-all budget this time around from Siddaramaiah. Sources in the government pegged the size of the budget at Rs. 2.20 lakh crore aimed at spreading the ‘feel good’ factor among all segments of society to help him and the Congress pass the poll test this summer.

Siddaramaiah, who has carved a niche for himself with his freebee oriented budgets so far with greater accent on welfare based economics, is expected to turn more liberal to reap electoral dividends in the forthcoming assembly election. So the budget has raised questions about its credibility as Siddaramaiah does not have the mandate beyond May, 2018 to implement its budget promises.

The new government that would assume office after the assembly election would not have any constitutional obligations to adhere to it, unless it is again a Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah.

On budget day, The New Indian Express will bring you live updates on what the budget contains for Karnataka and Bengaluru.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.8K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
998
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
sex racket sex racket
782
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
To Top