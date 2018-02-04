Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi to address massive rally in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday that marks the conclusion of the party’s 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra across poll-bound Karnataka.

Though PM Modi was scheduled to address the rally on January 28, 2018, on the conclusion of the three-month yatra that began in Bengaluru on November 1, 2017, it was put off to February 4, owing to his pre-occupation with other engagements.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the rally at the sprawling venue in the city centre where the party is expecting at least one lakh people to attend.

The party’s state unit has opened an online registration and is using the social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to personally invite the youth, techies, educated class and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.

In the run-up to the state election, due in late April and early May 2018, the BJP conducted the yatra, crisscrossing nearly all the 224 constituencies of the Assembly across the state after its national president Amit Shah flagged it off.

The yatra was led by its state unit president and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and party’s other state leaders.