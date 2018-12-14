Karnataka: 11 Dead, 82 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad

National
By pragativadinewsservice
11 Dead, 82 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad
Bengaluru: At least 11 people died and 82 others were admitted to hospital after consuming prasad at a village temple in Karnataka on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Kicchukatti Maramma temple in Sulawadi village of Chamarajanagar district.

According to sources, devotees had gathered at the temple for a ritual and consumed prasad. Soon after consuming the food, people began writhing with stomach pain and started vomiting.

The devotees were rushed to a nearby hospital where 11 people died. The condition of 12 people was stated to be critical and they have been taken to Mysuru for treatment.

The Karnataka government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while medical treatment of others will be taken care of by the state government.

