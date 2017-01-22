Kapil Sharma to produce Bollywood movie

Mumbai: After making a foray into acting with the 2015 movie “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”, comedian Kapil Sharma is now set to venture into production with “Firangi”.
The comedian turned actor took it Twitter to share the news.
He wrote, “My first Bollywood movie as a producer…”FIRANGI”… coming soon.. Need your blessings.”
Interestingly, this comedy drama will also see Kapil in a lead role.
Kapil came into limelight when he won “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3”. After that he went on to do shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6” and “Comedy Circus” before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production.
He is currently seen in “The Kapil Sharma Show”.