Bollywood

Kapil Sharma to produce Bollywood movie

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: After making a foray into acting with the 2015 movie “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”, comedian Kapil Sharma is now set to venture into production with “Firangi”.

The comedian turned actor took it Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “My first Bollywood movie as a producer…”FIRANGI”… coming soon.. Need your blessings.”

Interestingly, this comedy drama will also see Kapil in a lead role.

Kapil came into limelight when he won “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3”. After that he went on to do shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6” and “Comedy Circus” before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production.

He is currently seen in “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
14.5K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
6.3K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near raygada 20 feared dead
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.1K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.6K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
2.0K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top