Kapil Mishra questioned about funding of the Russian trip by AAP leaders

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday continued his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned the funding of the Russian trip by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.

Mishra who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the party, took to the Twitter and tweeted “So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh?

So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? AK को सब पता था क्या? चंद सवाल आज 11 बजे — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 21, 2017

Earlier, Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that party leaders close to chief Arvind Kejriwal concealed donations from the public, lied to the Election Commission (EC) and laundered money using Hawala transactions and shell companies.