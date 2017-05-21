Headlines

Kapil Mishra questioned about funding of the Russian trip by AAP leaders

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AAP

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday continued his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned the funding of the Russian trip by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.

Mishra who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the party, took to the Twitter and tweeted “So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh?

 

Earlier, Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that party leaders close to chief Arvind Kejriwal concealed donations from the public, lied to the Election Commission (EC) and laundered money using Hawala transactions and shell companies.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.3K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Minaketan Minaketan
1.8K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
To Top