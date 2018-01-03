‘Kansa’ takes holy dip in sea, visits Puri Srimandir

Puri: A day after the 11-day-long Dhanu Jatra in Odisha’s Bargarh town came to an end, Bhubaneswar Pradhan, who played the role of King ‘Kansa’ during the Jatra took a holy dip in sea in Puri today and visited the Shree Jagannath Temple here to seek forgiveness from the Lord for the sins he had committed while enacting his role.

Pradhan and some of his associates who played the characters of his ministers also accompanied him in the sea to get rid of their bad deeds as Kansa and his ministers.

Bhubaneswar Pradhan also called on Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and sought his blessings.

Worth mentioning, Pradhan was selected among 23 artistes for playing the character through an audition held at the District Primary Education Programme (DPEP) office in Bargarh on 28 November.

The 11-day Dhanu Jatra, which began on December 23, concluded yesterday with the death of tyrannical King Kansa at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna.

Notably, the grand festival is based on Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay. The story begins with the legendary king of Mathura Kansa ascending the throne and ends with Krishna killing his uncle Kansa.