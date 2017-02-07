Kanpur train accident: ISI agent Shamsul Hoda arrested

New Delhi: Shamsul Hoda, a Pakistani agent being investigated in was arrested by the Nepalese police after he was deported from Dubai.in India allegedly caused by explosives on tracks, has been arrested in Nepal.

Hoda was arrested by the Nepalese police after he was deported from Dubai. He is allegedly an agent of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday confirmed Hoda’s arrest.

The role of the ISI is being suspected in the incident after Bihar police in January arrested three people claiming that they were working for the Pakistani intelligence agency to target Indian railways.

Notably, on November 20, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the tracks, killing 150 people.