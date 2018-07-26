Kanha undergoes five-hour long surgery at MKCG in first phase

Berhampur: The first phase recuperative surgery of Kanha, a five-year-old boy from Ganjam district, suffering from a rare skin syndrome, at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday was successful, said doctors.

The boy underwent a five-hour long surgery during which the doctors removed the excess hair and flesh growth on his face and grafted skin from the boy’s thigh onto his face.

The skin grafting surgery was conducted by a 12-member team of doctors, including the Head of the Department (HOD) of Plastic Surgery Prof. Raju Das, Superintendent of MKCG Charan Panda and Dean Radha Madhav Tripathy.

“The first-phase surgery went on for five hours during which skin from the boy’s thigh was grafted onto his face. Such disorder is known as Werewolf Syndrome. The boy will undergo more surgeries in the next three months. We will take a decision in this regard after observing the child’s response to the treatment,” informed Das.

Kanha was born to Mamata and Ramachandra Naik of Gayaganda village under Jagannath Prasad block in the district.