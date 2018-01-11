Kamala mills fire: Owners of 1Above pub arrested by Mumbai police

Mumbai: The absconding owners of 1 Above restaurant Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Kamala Mills Compound fire tragedy.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against them.

On Tuesday, Vishal Karya, a known face in Mumbai’s social circles was arrested for allegedly helping Abhijeet Mankar evade arrest.

According to the probe by the fire department, the fire started at Mojo’s Bistro and spread to 1Above on December 29.

The report said flying embers from the charcoal used for hookahs touched the curtains at the upscale pub.

Both restaurants had illegal structures and flouted fire safety norms, according to the fire department.

Most of the people who died were patrons of 1Above. Their bodies were found piled up inside the toilet. They had gone there to escape the flames but died of suffocation.