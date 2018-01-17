Kamala Mills fire: Four pub owners sent to judicial custody

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada Court on Wednesday sent four accused in the Kamala Mills Fire case to judicial custody till January 31.

The four accused are Mojo Bistro owner Yug Pathak, One Above owners Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar.

They have been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of 14 people in the fire in Kamala Mills Complex in Mumbai on December 29.

An offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three owners of ‘1 Above’ at the NM Joshi Marg police station following the incident.

It has been revealed that the owners of various pubs in the Compound were insolent even after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent them several notices for violation of norms. The 1Above pub, which was launched in 2016, was served with at least three notices by the BMC by October this year for flouting rules.

BMC notices were also issued to Mojo Bistro led by Yug Pathak, who is the son of a retired IPS officer for an illegal shed on the terrace.

The BMC had also lodged a complaint against MoJo pub and 1 Above restaurant at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station.