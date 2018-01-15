Headlines

Kamala mills fire: BMC to submit report by January 19

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner will submit the inquiry report in the Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Fire tragedy to the state government by January 19.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by former police officer Julio Ribeiro, BMC’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court that they would submit the report in the case after four days.

A massive fire had broken out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai on December 29 killing 14 people and injuring 30.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the incident.

The huge fire reportedly had broken out from the ‘1Above’ rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area.

