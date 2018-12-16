Kamal Nath to take oath as MP CM on Monday

Bhopal: Kamal Nath will take oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Reports said the Congress nominee for the Madhya Pradesh CM post Kamal Nath will take oath at the Jamboori Maidan here.

The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel had handed a letter of appointment for the top post to Kamal Nath.

Reports said decision was earlier taken for the oath-taking ceremony at the Lal Parade Ground. The venue was changed a day later.

Chief of Congress Media cell Shobha Ojha told reporters that preparations at Jamboori Maidan are on in full swing.

Prominent leaders of Congress party including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been invited to grace the occasion.