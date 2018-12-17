Kamal Nath: Sworn in as new CM of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh here on Monday.

He is sworn in as the 18th chief minister of the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nath, 72.

Earlier on Friday the governor had invited Nath to form the new government in the state.

The Congress party had named Nath, the nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, to head the state Congress Legislature Party.

His nomination was made after hours of hectic parleys held by party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders in Delhi.

The senior Congress leader had held several portfolios in the Union cabinet.